Second school in lockdown

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A second school in the region has closed due to a student testing positive for Covid-19.

Gleneagles Secondary College in Endeavour Hills will be closed for cleaning and contact tracing at least the next 72 hours from today (23 July), a Department of Education and Training spokesperson confirmed.

On 22 July, Dandenong High School was closed due to a student being infected with coronavirus.

As part of the procedure, the school and education and health departments will investigate the cases.

They will “identify whether any staff or students are required to self-isolate, and to determine any further actions required to reduce the risk of infection”, the DET spokesperson said.

Ten new Covid-19 cases were reported in Greater Dandenong amidst a record 484 infections in Victoria on 22 July.

The council area has 54 active cases, with 106 in Casey, 40 in Monash, 33 in Kingston, 18 in Knox, 13 in Frankston and 19 in Cardinia.

Victoria’s active cases have now risen to 3408, including many linked to aged care and the health-care system.

There are 187 health-care workers currently infected, and 383 cases in 45 aged care settings.

Of the active cases, 205 have been hospitalised including 40 in intensive care.

Two men in their nineties died from the virus, adding to the state’s mounting death toll of 44.