160km/h drug driver pays the price

A drug-driver and two passengers face a collective bill of at least $5700 after their car was detected speeding up to 160 km/h on Eastlink, police say.

The Holden Statesman was detected then followed onto Monash Freeway about 1am on Saturday 25 July.

Police intercepted the car on Blackburn Road, Mt Waverley.

The 19-year-old driver from Chadstone allegedly returned a positive drug test.

He was expected to be charged with drug driving and “numerous” traffic offences, police say.

The driver and his 19-year-old male passengers from Hampton and Carrum Downs were each fined $1652 for breaching Chief Health Officer Covid-19 restrictions.

The car was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $828.50.