Covid-19: cross-town coffee costs $1652

A Dandenong man who travelled to South Yarra for a coffee at a convenience store has been fined by police for breaching ‘stay-at-home’ directions.

The man was one of 88 people issued with $1652 fines for not following Chief Health Officer directions in the 24 hours up until the morning of 30 July.

Infringements were also issued to 26 people who failed to wear a mask when leaving home.

“A number of these fines were issued after people still refused to wear a mask, even after being offered one from police or PSOs,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

Six males watching TV and drinking alcohol in a short-term rental property on the Mornington Peninsula were also fined.

According to police, they claimed they were having a work-related meeting.

In the past 24 hours, police conducted 5650 spot checks on homes, businesses and public places.

They checked 21,833 vehicles at vehicle checkpoints, where they issued 11 infringements.

Four Wyndham Shire car passengers, who claimed they were going fishing in Geelong, were fined at a vehicle checkpoint.