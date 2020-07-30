Two men wanted for ATM burg

-

Police have released images of two hooded men and a ute in relation to an attempted theft from an ATM at Dandenong Market.

A pair of males arrived in a ute on Clow Street, forced open a room to access the ATM and tried to steal cash from the machine about 3am on 6 July, police say.

Unsuccessful, they drove away in the white Toyota Hilux two-door ute.

The first man was described as tall with a slim build and a large nose. He wore a black jacket, dark jeans and black-and-white shoes.

The second man was described as having a solid build, wearing a ‘camo’ hooded top, blue-and-black jacket, dark pants and a surgical mask.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives are investigating the burglary.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au