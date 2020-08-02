Student support for lofty aims

A Keysborough College student with high aspirations has received a two-year academic scholarship worth up to $20,000.

Aanya Grover from the college’s Banksia Campus was one of 139 students from Australian public high schools who won a Harding Miller Education Foundation scholarship.

“My career goal is to study Medicine and support community development,” the Year 9 student from Noble Park said.

“When I found out I had won it made me feel relieved and happy at the same time.”

The scholarship rewards hard-working and academically high-achieving young women with new laptops, high speed internet, face-to-face and online tutoring.

Recipients also gain subject and career guidance, mentoring and help with expenses such as uniforms, books and school fees.

At the end of year 10, Aanya and other recipients are invited to reapply for another two years of support.

The four years of scholarship support is valued at more than $20,000.

Since its launch in 2015 the Harding Miller Education Foundation has supported 470 scholarship recipients.

Harding Miller Education Foundation executive director Cara Varian said Aanya was very deserving of the scholarship.

“We are focused on providing talented, hardworking and high achieving young Australian women with tools, resources and support to help them reach their full potential.

“Aanya is well deserving of the two-year scholarship and we are sure it will help her achieve success in coming years and put her in a position to fulfil tertiary education and career aspirations after school.”

2021 scholarships are open for applications until 23 September 2020.

Details: hardingmillereducationfoundation.org.au