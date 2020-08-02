Serious injuries in one-man assault spree

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man has been arrested after allegedly inflicting severe hand injuries on another man and a woman during a series of assaults in Dandenong.

The male victim in his 30s was assaulted in Robert Booth Reserve, Grandview Avenue about 3pm on Sunday 2 August, police say.

He was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious, stable condition.

About 20 minutes later, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 40s were allegedly assaulted in Hillside Avenue, Dandenong North.

The younger woman was taken to The Alfred hospital with severe hand injuries. She was in a serious, stable condition.

The third victim was taken to Dandenong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The arrested man and victims are known to each other, police say.

The assaults are still being investigated.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.