Man wanted over truck theft

An image of the truck has also been released in the hope that someone can provide information on its current whereabouts.

Police have released images of a masked man wanted over the alleged theft of a $200,000-plus truck from a Dandenong South business.

The 2020 white Mack Granite tip-truck was stolen from the Princes Highway depot about 11.20pm on 7 June, Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say.

It had yet to be registered at the time of the theft.

The man, who gained entry to the depot, is believed to have sophisticated knowledge of trucks and heavy vehicles.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au