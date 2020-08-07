Covid-19: South-East hotspots revealed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The Dandenong 3175 postcode is the largest of the South-East Covid-19 hotspots, according to Department of Health and Human Services figures.

The postcode which includes Bangholme, Dandenong, Dunearn, Dandenong North, Dandenong South and Dandenong East has 145 active cases, as of 6 August.

Active cases rose by 35 in the postcode in the past seven days – also the largest increase in the South East.

It makes up the majority of Greater Dandenong’s growing list of 200 active cases.

The figures include 24 infected residents at Outlook Gardens aged care in Dandenong North.

Among the 68-person cluster, 33 staff at the home and 11 contacts have been infected.

There are also rising active cases in surrounding suburbs: 42 active cases in Endeavour Hills (up 15), 37 in Hallam (up nine), 22 in Keysborough (up two) and 21 in Doveton and Eumemmerring (up six).

The Lynbrook and Lyndhurst postcode has 14 active cases (up three), Noble Park and Noble Park North 14 (up three), 12 in Sandown Village and Springvale (up four), and seven in Dingley Village and Springvale South (up three).

Dandenong’s postcode ranks ninth in infections in greater Melbourne behind Western and Northern hotspots such as Hoppers Crossing/Tarneit/Truganina (459 active cases).

The next highest in the South East is the 3977 postcode, which includes Cranbourne, Botanic Ridge, Devon Meadows, Sandhurst and Skye with 82 cases – up 28 in the past week.

Fountain Gate/Narre Warren/Narre Warren South has 53 cases, Hampton Park 35 and Pakenham 32.

There are 7449 active cases in Victoria, including 810 health care workers, 867 aged care residents and 685 aged care staff.

Of the 170 Covid deaths in Victoria, 152 were aged 70-plus. Eleven deceased patients were in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in their 40s and one in their 30s.