Youth views sought for survey

Young people in Dandenong are being asked to share their views and experiences in Mission Australia’s Youth Survey 2020.

Mission Australia is urging young people aged 15-19 in Dandenong to participate in the survey before it closes on Friday 14 August.

With the world in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mission Australia says the Youth Survey is an important platform for young people to have their voices heard.

Now in its 19th year, the Mission Australia Youth Survey is the largest online survey of its kind in Australia and provides an important annual snapshot into the experiences and views of young people.

The survey provides an opportunity for young people to share their personal aspirations and concerns and express the issues they think are important in Australia today.

This year, the survey will continue to have a focus on mental health and wellbeing, with a further look into how young people seek help.

The Youth Survey asks new questions around discrimination and transition to employment, along with financial concerns and exclusion.

Mission Australia’s Youth Survey Report 2019 showed young Victorians nominated mental health, the environment and equity and discrimination as the most important issues facing Australia today.

This year’s survey comes off the back of a number of challenges faced by the nation, including an unprecedented bushfire season and the Covid-19 pandemic, Mission Australia state leader Michele Leonard said.

“As you would expect, early responses to Youth Survey 2020 so far show that COVID-19 is coming up as a major national issue affecting young people,” she said.

She added early responses also gave insights into how experiences of the pandemic had impacted on young people’s mental health, as well as their other concerns.

“This year’s Youth Survey results will provide up to date evidence to ensure young people are adequately supported through services and broader policy changes,” she said.

“We must pay attention to the issues affecting young people. We also look to young people for the ways in which they seek help, for their aspirations and their goals, to ensure they are adequately supported to thrive amid whatever life throws at them.

“As we approach the closing date, we hope to see even more young people participate in the survey online, and encourage more schools and groups to join in.”

Mission Australia’s Youth Survey 2020 is open to all young people aged 15-19 years-old who are living in Australia until 14 August.

To take part in the survey, visit www.missionaustralia.com.au/youthsurvey.

Youth Survey 2020 results will be released in late November.