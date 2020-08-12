Man injured in highway crash

-

A driver has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash into a tree beside South Gippsland Highway, Dandenong South.

Victoria Police officers gave first aid to the man after being alerted to the crash near Pound Road about 4.30am on Wednesday 12 August.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called about 6.15am.

The man was taken to The Alfred hospital with upper-body injuries. His condition was unknown, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

Northbound lanes on the highway were closed for two hours at Pound Road while police investigated the crash.

All northbound lanes have since re-opened.

Police say the crash circumstances are unclear.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au