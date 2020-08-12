Covid-19: new cases up, active cases down

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong’s Covid-19 cases have climbed by 15 over the past day, according to the latest department figures.

Its cumulative total now stands at 328.

At the same time, active cases have dropped from 201 to 197.

The outbreak at Outlook Gardens aged care home has risen by one to 107 residents, staff and contacts.

There are 60 cases linked to the Woolworths distribution centre at Mulgrave.

In neighbouring Casey, new cases were up 22 with active cases at 356.

There were rises in Monash (up 3 cases), Kingston (11), Frankston (five), Cardinia (seven) and Knox (five).

During the past 24 hours across Victoria, a further 410 Covid-cases and 21 deaths were recorded.

Sixteen of the most recent deaths were linked to aged care centres.

The state’s 7877 active cases include 1932 linked to aged care and 1079 health care workers.

There are 662 patients in hospital with Covid-19, including 43 in intensive care and 25 on ventilators.

Victoria’s cumulative total is 15,646.