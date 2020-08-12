Midnight walker carries sawn-off

-

A male out walking late at night with a sawn-off shot gun, ammunition and meth has been arrested in Noble Park.

While on patrol, Frontline Tactical Unit police stopped to speak to the man on Buckley Street about 12am on Tuesday 11 August.

The male immediately ran away along Knox Street, police say.

He was arrested a short time later.

During a search of the male’s backpack, police seized the gun, ammunition and drug.

Police later raided his home, allegedly seizing further prohibited weapons.

The male was charged and remanded in custody.