Arrest ends Airwing backyard chase

Police officers chased down a man fleeing from an allegedly stolen vehicle into backyards near Glenwood Road, Springvale.

The vehicle was followed from Corrigan Road, Noble Park by the police’s Airwing about 12.30am on Tuesday 11 August.

Police say they used stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a halt in Glenwood Road.

The 36-year-old man ran from the vehicle into nearby backyards.

During a “systematic search”, police heard a noise and found him trying to climb on a roof.

He was remanded in custody on several charges relating to the stolen car.