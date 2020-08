By Cam Lucadou-Wells

At least seven parked vehicles have been damaged in a night of vandalism across Endeavour Hills.

Unknown vandals slashed the cars’ tyres and smashed windows during their rampage between 9pm on Wednesday 12 August and 5am on Thursday 13 August, police say.

The cars were on Mossgiel Park Drive, Ensay Court, Chiswick Street, Redhill Court and Eildon Road.

Any witnesses or CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au