Covid-19: Market stall closes

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A fruit and vegie stall at Dandenong Market has temporarily closed after a person tested Covid-positive.

Margheriti Fresh immediately closed, leaving produce on the shelves, after the diagnosis on Thursday 6 August.

The person, who is self-isolating, last visited the market on Tuesday 28 July.

Dandenong Market stated the stall’s staff were tested for Covid-19, revealing no further cases linked to the stall.

Worksafe and the Department of Health and Human Services were immediately notified by the market’s management, the market stated.

“Market Management was commended for being proactive and organising a thorough market clean as a precaution only,” a market spokesperson said.

“This was not a government directive.”

“These extra precautions were taken to ensure traders continue to work in an environment that is clean, safe and fully compliant with government regulations.”

The stall’s remaining stock was a “matter for the trader”.

“As the family member did not come into contact with the stock, there are no issues regarding safety.”

The market, under a regime of “strict cleaning and sanitisation procedures”, has remained open.

Dandenong Market general manager Jennifer Hibbs assured customers that the Market remained “open, safe and welcoming.”

“We are incredibly proud of our small businesses for their ongoing commitment to serve our community during these difficult times.

“We ask our community to support them so that the Market remains open and welcoming. Together, we can get through this.”

Meanwhile in the 24 hours up to 13 August, Greater Dandenong Covid-19 cases rose by four to a total of 332.

In a further sign of a slowing Covid-19 spread, active cases rose by one. The council’s total active infections are 198 – down from a recent peak of 205.

Outlook Gardens nursing home recorded a further new case, with 108 residents, staff and contacts infected.

The cluster at Woolworths distribution facility in Mulgrave rose by one case to a total of 61.

In neighbouring Casey, there were an extra 12 cases. Its active infections dropped by two to 354.

There were modest rises in Monash (three), Kingston (one), Frankston (six), Cardinia (three) and Knox (one).

Victoria recorded its lowest daily increase for more than a week with 278 new cases and eight deaths.

Four of the most recent deceased were in aged care facilities.

The death toll has risen to 275 people.

There are 7866 active cases, including 1140 health care workers and 664 hospital patients. Of those patients, 37 are in intensive care.

Currently, there are 2018 active cases linked to aged-care homes.