Response to rising need

Help is being delivered to Red Cross as it reports a “significant spike” in families asking for support for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity has sent more than 765 relief boxes – equivalent to 6000-plus meals – to households in Dandenong and other parts of Melbourne, thanks to the help of Amazon deliverers.

Over the past month, Amazon and its partners collected the food and made ‘non-contact’ deliveries of about 210 boxes a week.

It has saved Red Cross caseworkers more than 30 hours a week, allowing them to focus that time in helping households in need.

Amazon, which has based ‘fulfillment centre’ warehouse in Dandenong, also made a “financial contribution” to the charity.

“We’ve seen a significant spike in the number of people coming to Red Cross for support for the first time,” Red Cross migration support program officer Jane Lazzari said.

“The need to assist our more vulnerable community members has never been greater.

“Through the partnership with Amazon and the great work of the Amazon Flex delivery team, we’ve been able to extend our reach to many more people in need, and offer a little relief and respite during these tough times.”