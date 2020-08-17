Food relief doubles in stage-4

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Calls for food relief have surged since the stage-4 lockdown, says Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti.

In recent weeks, the council’s Covid material aid food-box deliveries had nearly doubled from 1900 a week to 3500, he said.

Since April, the program has distributed 120 tonnes of food, 5550 disposable masks and other necessities since April.

The council contributed $250,000 with a further $50,000 of donations, but has nearly exhausted the program’s funds.

Greater Dandenong will seek a state or federal grant to extend the program at least until the end of the year, if not longer.

Cr Memeti said the council was prepared to “top up” the grant if required – as businesses and workers suffer stage-4 lockdowns.

Eleven local aid organisations, community groups and several neighbourhood houses are distributing the material aid.

As of 12 August, the council had received 722 rates hardship and Jobseeker rebate applications as part of its Covid-19 relief package.

It had also provided $100 waivers to 10,728 pensioners on their 2019-’20 rate notices.

Greater Dandenong corporate services director Mick Jaensch said council staff hand-delivered 13,220 disposable masks to about 2640 people in a week.

“We prioritised rooming houses, boarding houses, caravan parks, state resolution support service recipients and aged care centres.”

The council delivered a further 1000 disposable masks to a church group supporting homeless people in Greater Dandenong, Mr Jaensch said.

More than 21,000 masks have been donated to Greater Dandenong Council for distribution to the community.

The council is still awaiting its share of the State Government’s pledged 2.1 million free reusable masks for people in need.

In the meantime, the council had received 6000 disposable masks from the Department of Health and Human Services.