Plaza’s lockdown changes

-

Under the stage-4 shutdown, retailers at Armada Dandenong Plaza have converted to click-and-collect services.

JB Hi Fi, Kmart, Rebel Sport and Target are among the stores to have made the switch.

Woolworths supermarket has halted normal service, operating as a temporary online delivery hub only.

Other supermarkets, fresh food outlets, allied health providers, a medical clinic, dry cleaners and other defined ‘essential services’ are still open.

Cafes, restaurants and bakeries provide takeways and deliveries only.

As a condition of entry to the plaza, mask-wearing is compulsory for adults and children over 12.

Shoppers are advised to wash their hands before and after visiting, as well as to use the free hand-sanitiser stations at the centre.

Mark Tannahill, the centre’s manager, said it was important to follow social distancing guidelines in the centre.

“We are here to serve you in this new environment as safely and efficiently as possible.

“We are all in this together and thank you for your continued patience and support.”