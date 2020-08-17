Rider killed in Kingsclere Ave

-

A male motorcyclist has died in a crash at Kingsclere Avenue Keysborough.

The 49-year-old Noble Park man was travelling on Marouba Avenue on a 2009 silver-and-black Triumph about 6am on Monday 17 August.

He crashed into a pole at the intersection of Kingsclere Avenue, police say.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers are investigating.

The state’s road toll rose to 139 for the year so far.

Any information, CCTV and dash cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au