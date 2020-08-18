Covid-19: Springvale garage quarantined

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Workers at a Springvale workshop have been quarantined after two colleagues tested positive to Covid-19.

About 10 workers at Torque Converter Technologies are awaiting test results, with plans to re-open on 26 August, a spokesperson said.

One of the Covid-positive workers had been asymptomatic. The source for his infection was unknown, the TCT spokesperson said.

In other outbreaks, cases linked to Monash Health are being investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Star Journal is seeking details.

Monash Health staff were recently sent into the infected Outlook Gardens aged-care facility in Dandenong North.

As of 17 August, the facility’s cumulative cases were downscaled from 108 staff, residents and contacts to 107.

The DHHS recently confirmed 40 residents and 56 staff were infected.

Meanwhile, a further case has been linked to the Woolworths distribution centre, Mulgrave cluster (62 infections).

On 17 August, Greater Dandenong recorded 11 new cases. Its active case numbers are at a new record of 211.

There were nine new cases in Casey, but its active cases dropped by 10 to 346.

New infections were also recorded in Kingston (up nine), Monash (one), Frankston (nine) and Cardinia (three).

Statewide, Victoria’s daily case numbers have dropped on 17 and 18 August to 282 and 222 respectively. Over the two days, 42 people with Covid-19 have died.

The state’s death toll is 326.