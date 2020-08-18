Road ‘black spots’ funded

-

Five road projects in Greater Dandenong have received more than $2.5 million as part of the Federal Government’s ‘Black Spot’ program.

The upgrades include $917,000 for sealed shoulders, guard rails and raised reflective pavement markers on a section of Worsley Road, Bangholme between Perry and Thompsons roads.

The Harold and Corrigan roads intersection in Noble Park will receive $569,000 for traffic signals and a pedestrian crossing.

Raised pedestrian crossings and geometry improvements to the Cleeland-David streets roundabout in Dandenong have been funded $464,000.

The Government also granted $193,000 for a roundabout at Whitworth Avenue and Lewis Street, Springvale, and $176,000 for two raised intersection platforms on Liege Avenue, Noble Park.

Victorian Senator David Van said community input was critical to identifying the key black spots on local roads.

“None of these projects would be delivered without the community’s vital input and I encourage all residents and motorists in the region to nominate projects for future funding rounds.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said Victoria would receive $38.7 million for 92 projects under the program’s 2020-‘21 funding round.

“The high-priority locations we are funding have seen a total of nine fatal crashes and a further 521 causing injuries recorded over the past five years.”