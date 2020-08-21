Animal shelter open in Covid

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Stage-4 ‘iso’ has struck a Dandenong South animal shelter, with a plummeting in adoptions in August.

Only in recent days has the Australian Animal Protection Society shelter confirmed that its services are exempt from the five-kilometre travel rule.

These services include vet care, discount pet desexing, as well as cat or dog adoptions. They are all open by appointment.

At the start of stage-4, the AAPS was seemingly cut off from visitors. In its deep industrial setting, it was effectively land-locked from many households at all.

“It was a bit of a mad scramble because we didn’t think we’d find homes for our animals for six weeks,” AAPS spokesperson Charlie Keele said.

“We worked with rescue and foster care groups to find a lot of our animals a safe home environment so they didn’t spend more time than they needed to in the shelter.”

In that period of uncertainty, the shelter’s adoptions dropped despite pets becoming ever popular during Covid-19.

In the first three weeks of August, the shelter adopted out 19 animals – down from 58 at the same time in July.

Ms Keele says AAPS remains stringent on adoption applicants.

“We’re making sure we’re finding people for the long term and not just while the pandemic is affecting their lives.”

The AAP is also fundraising to help owners keep their pets while under Covid-19 financial pressures.

Details or appointments: 9798 8415