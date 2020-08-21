Arts opportunities abound

By Danielle Kutchel

Arts in Greater Dandenong is bringing some cheer to lockdown with a number of online arts activities for residents to get involved with.

On Friday 28 August, the council will host an online workshop titled ‘Self-care Sewing Workshop: Make an Eye Mask’.

Participants will learn how to hand sew an eye mask, using materials found within the supermarket or around the house and basic hand sewing techniques. The finished eye mask will be filled with hasmine rice and can be heated for relaxation purposes.The class is suitable for both beginners and experienced sewers, and bookings are essential at greaterdandenong.com/makeaneyemask

The council’s Writer in Residency Program Opportunity is currently taking submissions for those with a way with words and wish to work with them.

Arts in Greater Dandenong and Greater Dandenong Libraries will support writer/s through this remote residency program, with the successful applicants provided with honorarium of $1,000 and mentoring opportunities.

Applications for the Writer in Residency Program close Sunday 30 August. Submit your interest at greaterdandenong.com/artsopportunities