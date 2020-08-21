No wait for council elections

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The 2020 council elections will go ahead after being endorsed by the state’s Chief Health Officer.

Local Government Minister Shaun Leane said there were no “administrative or procedural barriers” for the postal elections up to Saturday 24 October.

“This decision was not made lightly and is based on the best public health advice available.

“The Chief Health Officer has advised that October represents a period when risk is likely to be substantially lower than at present, and there are no compelling public health grounds for the elections to be delayed.”

CHO Brett Sutton was also satisfied by the VEC’s physical distancing, cleaning, hygiene and workforce planning for the election, Mr Leane said.

‘Safe Campaigning Guidelines’ have also been developed for candidates.

The guidelines include advice on how to safely conduct permitted campaign activities, safety for campaign teams, hygiene and physical distancing.

A “disappointed” Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV) had pushed for deferral of the elections due to the impact of Covid-19.

“We face the very real proposition that many exceptional candidates will not nominate,” it stated.

“Current stage 4 and 3 restrictions also make campaigning very difficult and costly.”

MAV president Coral Ross said it was “incredibly frustrating” that the “common-sense decision to delay elections” wasn’t taken.

“We have been calling for a deferral of local government elections for months now due to the significant impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on free and fair elections.

“Minister Leane’s announcement today means that the elections will not have the quality and diversity of candidates that Victoria deserves.”

Under stage 4, door-knocking and letter-boxing have been banned – forcing candidates to use more costly mailouts for pamphleting

And even if restrictions are eased to stage 3, door-knocking would still be prohibited.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti has been in favour of October elections – provided stage 4 restrictions don’t linger beyond mid-September..

“Without letterboxing, it’s very difficult if you’re looking to get a message out for voters,” Cr Memeti said.

He said there was still a window for two or three letter-box drops if the six-week stage-4 period is lifted by 13 September.

“When it was stage 3, I thought it was no problem – but if it’s still stage 4 (up until the election) I might have a problem.”