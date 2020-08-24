‘Job done’: DBA chief walks

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

In the midst of a Covid crisis, Dandenong Basketball Association chief executive Stephen Walter has quit – just 15 months after being hired to rescue the sporting giant.

Citing differences with the board, Mr Walter says he tendered his resignation effective from mid August.

“My contract was up and I wasn’t seeking an extension.”

Regarding some of the board’s proposed initiatives,“I didn’t think (they were) the right thing to do at this juncture,,” Mr Walter said.

“I had the opportunity to present my case.

“I left on my own terms.

“I wish the DBA the best of luck. I think I’ve steered them through a difficult financial situation in 15 months – and my job was done.”

As of 23 August, the DBA had yet to announce the news.

The sport’s frozen in indefinite Covid-19 lockdown, with no income flowing. But Mr Walter says he’s left the DBA in a better place.

During his tenure, he says he rebuilt strong relations with clubs and cut costs, like its Rowville-based canteen business and WNBL side Dandenong Rangers.

The renamed side Southside Flyers, now owned by Jayco’s Gerry Ryan, still works closely with the DBA, Mr Walter says.

He inherited an association bleeding with heavy annual losses – including more than $400,000 in 2018-’19 – and limited cash reserves.

In the 12 months prior, four board members had departed. Chief executive Graeme Allen was terminated.

After “significant financial challenges”, the association will turnaround a “healthy” profit for 2019-’20.

But now without Mr Walter, the DBA faces the stern challenge of Covid-19 with no competitions. Its $90,000-a-week income from more than 800 domestic, state and national teams has dried to zero.

In early July, the stadium briefly re-opened for limited training. Two days later, it closed as Victoria plunged into more severe shutdowns.

The new season is likely to be delayed beyond its hoped-for October start, Mr Walter said.

Since March, many staff were stood down, with some retained on the $1500-fortnightly JobKeeper scheme.

The DBA has also been aided by about $50,000 in state grants and payroll tax relief.

Greater Dandenong Council has waived the DBA’s stadium rent since March.

“The fact we improved our balance sheet, we were able to weather the storm,” Mr Walter says.

“There’s still significant overhead for businesses that manage and run stadiums.

“Hopefully there’s several months in reserve to see it through and then to get the kids playing again.”

On joining the DBA, Mr Walter was hailed for previously turning around Knox Basketball from near-receivership to profits.

“With Knox now thriving at an elite, representative and domestic competition level, (Mr Walter) will no doubt look to do the same at Dandenong,” a DBA statement said at the time.

The Star Journal unsuccessfully tried to contact the DBA for comment.