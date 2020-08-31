Embracing Finnish education excellence

An early education centre based on the internationally renowned Finnish model of curriculum is scheduled to open in Dandenong North in November/December.

Construction of the HEI Schools Dandenong North Early Education Centre is due to be completed next month.

The centre is now encouraging expressions of interest.

The new centre will focus on early education and care for up to 72 children aged 12 weeks to six years (school age), supporting them as active participants in their own learning.

An integrated four-year kindergarten program is planned for 2021, with flexible hours to support the needs of working parents.

A three-year kindergarten program is expected to follow in 2022.

HEI Schools is an international preschool concept originating from Finland, co-founded by the University of Helsinki, experienced educational and design experts.Embracing Nordic values of accessibility and openness, HEI Schools intends to bring the excellence of Finnish early childhood education – widely regarded as one of the best in the world – to Dandenong North.

The centre will promote holistic growth, learning, development and the well-being of the children.Centre owners, a private stakeholder group Finnish Early Childhood Education (Australia) PTY LTD, also have centres in Emerald and Lara, with a further two coming soon in Geelong – joining more than 10 HEI Schools around the world.HEI Schools managing director Dr Ken Yu explained HEI Schools’ vision: “It is to nurture creative minds and raise children who will not only adapt to the changing world, but changing the world themselves.

“HEI Schools values a child’s perspective, creativity and play, exploration, encouragement, social and emotional skills.”Dr Yu has postgraduate degrees in the Arts, Science, Social Science and Education fields. He is a former lecturer at universities in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and the United States. He currently operates education services in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong.“The HEI Schools mission is to enrich the child’s experience and understanding of their world,” he continued.“We do this by providing a safe, caring and stimulating environment; developing confidence intellectually, socially, emotionally and physically; building secure relationships; and enabling hands-on learning.

“We are also focused on striving for excellence, nurturing creativity and finding joy in each other and the world we share.”

Amanda Patris, director of the Dandenong North and Emerald centres, has 30 years’ experience delivering early learning education. She has previously worked in the Dandenong area and is excited to be returning to support local families.“As well as being a beautiful facility the unique concepts of our program, combined with our connectivity to our sister schools around the globe, our solid Finnish foundations and our celebration of childhood, will make this a special place for any child’s long-term learning journey,” she says.

HEI Schools Dandenong North Early Education Centre is located at1-3 Mulgoa Avenue, Dandenong North.Inquiries can be directed to 5968 5820; or email amandap@heischools.com.au; or visit www.heischools.com.au.