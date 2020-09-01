Flats evacuated after suspicious fire

-

Twenty-two residents were evacuated after a car was set alight in an apartment building’s basement early on Monday 31 August.

The suspicious fire caused extensive damage to a vehicle and minor damage to three others in the underground car park in Princes Highway, Dandenong just before 1am, police say.

The building’s plumbing and electrical supply was also damaged.

The residents were seeking emergency accommodation as a result.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives are investigating the incident.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au