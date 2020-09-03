$1m for netball pavilion upgrade

-

Works on a new pavilion at Olive Road Sporting Complex are set to start after the awarding of a $1m State Government grant.

The $2.043 million redevelopment in Doveton will include a mulitpurpose community room, changerooms, first aid room and kitchen/kiosk for netballers and other sportspeople.

The grant was allocated from the government’s Growing Suburbs Fund. It will be more than matched by $1.043 million from Casey Council.

Work on the 18-month project was expected to start in November.

A further $1.35 million was allocated from the GSF towards an upgrade of Strong Drive Children’s Centre in Hampton Park and the new Orana Community Place, Early Years Facility in Clyde North

City of Casey administrators’ chairperson Noelene Duff said the GSF was “vital” in delivering projects that communities urgently need.

“It means a major boost to the local netball teams that have been using the old facilities for generations, and it will be an asset to bring together the Doveton/Eumemmering community for a broad range of activities.

“Casey Netball Association and Hallam Fire Brigade have been key in supporting this project.”

Casey chief executive Glenn Patterson said work could now start on the “shovel-ready“ projects in a “matter of months“.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the complex was a “great facility for our local netballers and will be even better with the new pavilion“.

Local Government Minister Shaun Leane said the GSF built a “legacy of investment in our fastest-growing communities – creating jobs and delivering the facilities communities need to thrive“.

“This is going to be more crucial than ever as we recover from the impact of coronavirus.”