Parking fines by remote

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Remote technology will used to detect vehicles overstaying in parking bays in central Dandenong.

As part of a $508,670 first phase, 1006 in-ground sensors will be installed to collect data for the “more efficient” issuing of parking infringements in parts of the activity centre.

“Sensors would initially only be installed at locations where existing parking restrictions were

already in place.”

According to a council report tabled on 24 August, the council intended to expand the sensors into other parts of central Dandenong, central Springvale and “satellite” installations such as Dandenong Hospital precinct in two further stages.

The sensors are also capable of “customer service applications” in the future, such as real-time data on parking availability and on-line fee payments, the report stated.

The technology also would provide key information for traffic management planning.

Duncan Solutions, which won the project tender, had installed similar systems elsewhere in Australia such as City of Canada Bay and Central Coast council.