Positive for the future

By Tamil Senior Citizen Benevolent Society (Victoria)

In Australia and all over the world, people have endured great suffering in these unprecedented times as a result of coronavirus.

We express our deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones.

Angry, frustrated, scared, lonely … We are all feeling a lot of big feelings right now.

To understand what can and can’t be controlled, the Bhagavad Gita can be a particular source of comfort at this time.

Arjuna’s war was different from what we are facing today, but he too felt overwhelmed by the circumstances he was in.

Lord Krishna’s teaching highlights that we have the right to do our duty, but the results are not dependent only upon our efforts.

For most of us our dharma today is to first and foremost follow the guidelines being put out by our local, state and federal governments to protect ourselves, our families and our communities, despite the sacrifices entailed.

During these difficult times, we can find comfort from the words said by Krishna:

“Whatever happened, happened for the good.

“Whatever is happening, is happening for the good.

“Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good.”

Dedicate everything to God and he will look after you.

The challenges we are currently facing are temporary and we will get through this.

We need to let go of that which is not in our control.

Continue to be strong and face everything boldly.

Better times, filled with joy and freedom are ahead of us.

May God bless everyone.