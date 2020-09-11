Burglar’s jail-letter threat to victims

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A burglar who wrote a threatening letter to his ransacked victims from jail has avoided further prison time.

Jordan Constable, now 36, offered $10,000 as well as threatening harm to the Hallam family’s then-pregnant daughter to induce them to retract their statements against him.

“I see how much you adore and love your baby girl…,” Constable wrote in the letter that was signed ‘Mr K’.

“It would be hard as father knowing you could prevent your daughter disappearing but did nothing, or the wrong move instead of following orders and making a healthy 10k of which will help your retirement.

“Don’t f*** this up—For your Baby girls sake.”

The letter was received on 4 March 2019 – about a month after Constable was charged with the burglary and remanded in custody.

According to one of the victim impact statements, the daughter and her husband fled interstate out of concern for their safety.

“This was our last resort to try and ensure her safety and that of her family, but this heavy decision gave us very little consolation.

“We live so far away from our daughter which is heartbreaking.

“This letter devastated my husband and by then I was already struggling to live my life and was very concerned for the safety of our daughter.”

Constable pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to attempting to pervert the course of justice.

In sentencing, Judge Michael McInerney said the decision was “troubling”. The maximum penalty of 25 years’ jail showed the seriousness of the offence.

The letter seemed “considered”, rather than an act of spontaneity as argued by Constable’s defence.

Judge McInerney noted Constable didn’t follow up the initial threat, and had written a letter to the court expressing remorse.

The New Zealand-born father didn’t have a significant criminal record. He became addicted to cocaine and his life “somehow became unstuck”.

Constable had already been jailed 217 days for the burglary and other thefts at a magistrates’ court.

He was also placed on a 18-month therapeutic community corrections order.

Since his release on the order in 2019, Constable had been compliant and a medium risk of reoffending according to a Corrections Victoria report.

He was said to be drug-free, having completed a 15-session drug rehab program.

Judge McInerney imposed a further three-year supervised CCO with 200 hours’ community work and a $3000 fine.

As part of the order, Constable was ordered to engage in random drug testing, drug counselling and offender behaviour therapy.

Judge McInerney warned that if Constable re-offended or breached his CCO that he would “go straight to jail”.

“I’m giving him a break just because of his background, despite the seriousness of these matters.

“But there won’t be a second chance.”