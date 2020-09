By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Police seized 22 cannabis plants and ammunition during a raid of a house in Haresta Avenue Dandenong on Thursday 10 September.

Dandenong Divisional Response Unit officers executed the warrant about 11.30am.

“No one was home at the time and investigators are making inquiries to identify the tenants,” a police spokesperson said.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au