Open-air trading – the new normal?

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

In a bid to boost Covid-struck retailers, Greater Dandenong will look at encouraging more tables and chairs on footpaths, says mayor Jim Memeti.

Meanwhile, the council has launched a Business Grants Program offering up to $5000 to Covid-affected small and medium-sized businesses.

As part of a Mental Health Foundation Australia webinar on 10 September, Cr Memeti said there was a need to “cut red tape” and “look outside the square” to reinvigorate retail strips.

One possibility was allowing more outdoor settings at restaurants in the Afghan Bazaar precinct in Thomas Street.

“We might lose some car spaces (but) we’ve never been under pressure like this before.”

Cr Memeti said such initiatives had begun in Europe and could be employed locally.

Other support includes free applications for outdoor dining permits for two years.

The permits apply to businesses wishing to introduce or increase tables and chairs for on-street dining.

The council’s free parking trial in Lonsdale Street will continue.

A council taskforce of local peak body representatives and industry experts will also be formed to lobby state and federal governments on behalf of local business.

Cr Memeti said Council had worked to support local business since its initial $4 million relief package in March.

This included $2 million rent relief to commercial tenants in council-owned buildings as well as Dandenong Market vendors.

“This Business Grants Program aims to complement the other, non-financial business recovery measures currently provided by Council.

“We know that so many of our small to medium businesses are going through some extremely challenging times, but we hope this provides them with some hope.”

The grants open on Friday 18 September.

Applicants must show that the grants will assist them retaining employees or support their business’s sustainability during the pandemic.

The council has also been listing local food businesses still open during Covid-19 through its Great Bites – Open for Business initiative.

Since March, the council’s material aid program had distributed 125 tonnes of food. More than 3000 people were being fed a week, and demand was increasing, Cr Memeti said.

Fifty families who were self-isolating due to Covid-positive tests had also received food parcels.

During the lockdown, people were flocking outdoors for daily exercise and on the council’s online arts exhibition. The website’s visitor numbers swelled by 4000 per cent, Cr Memeti said.

As part of a Tech Savvy project, aged services clients were receiving iPads with Zoom and FaceTime training to help them keep in touch with their families and friends while in isolation.

“We may be living with restrictions for some time. We need to find the new normal,” Cr Memeti said.

“We need to reach out to those that need us the most.”

Details on the Business Grants Program at greaterdandenong.com/business