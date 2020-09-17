Bombardier jobs boost

-

In a jobs boost for Dandenong, Bombardier’s factory is set to roll out an extra 18 VLocity regional trains for the Victorian Government.

The order for the 54 carriages – using 69 per cent local content – will support 100 direct manufacturing jobs, Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll said.

Hundreds more jobs in the local supply chain will also be supported.

“Not only are we building great trains for Victorians – we’re doing it right here in Dandenong, providing jobs for 100 Victorians in construction, and creating work for hundreds more across the supply chain,” Mr Carroll said.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the announcement was timely given many Victorians had lost work due to the pandemic.

It would provide job security and extra work for hundreds of locals, she said.

The $340 million batch are a mix of broad and standard-gauge vehicles, including the first VLocity trains to run on regional tracks between Melbourne and Albury-Wodonga.

The long-haul standard-gauge trains will have comfortable seats, luggage racks and overhead storage and wheelchair spaces with companion seats nearby.

Mobile phone signal boosters, built-in USB chargers and catering facilities are new features on the trains.

Bombardier Transportation stated the Government’s option on its existing contract had provided certainty to the Victorian rolling stock supply chain.

“We are proud to deliver these locally built, world class trains for V/Line, Bombardier Australia and New Zealand president Wendy McMillan said.

“Providing job security for our workforce and our local supply chain in Dandenong is critically important for our business and we look forward to being here for many years to come.”

Recently, Bombardier’s VLocity platform won two prestigious Australian Good Design awards for Best Interior and an overall Gold award for the Automotive and Transport category.

Australasian Railway Association chief executive Caroline Wilkie said the announcement confirmed the “outstanding quality” in Australian industry.

“Rail contractors and manufacturers are actively looking to increase their use of Australian businesses in the wake of the pandemic and these projects provide new opportunities for them to do so.

“It is great to see Bombardier awarded a contract that will deliver trains locally to support the smooth operation of the Victorian regional rail network for years to come.”

Ms Wilkie called for state governments to work together to create a nationally consistent approach to rail procurement.

“This is an outstanding example of the jobs, innovation and opportunity contracts like these can create for communities like Dandenong,” she said.

“A nationally consistent approach would provide even greater scale for the industry and extend those benefits further.”