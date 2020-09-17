Winners are grinners

-

Iso families have put on cheery faces in a morale-boosting competition at St Anthony’s Primary School in Noble Park.

While closed for remote learning under Covid stage 4 restrictions, the school invited families to share their widest grinniest selfies as part of its ‘Share a Smile’ competition.

“The smiles came in thick and fast,” principal Patrika Rowley said.

“They were used to spread some joy and happiness at the end of term when spirits were starting to dwindle.”

In a letter to families, the school stated: “While we’re very proud of how well our students have once again settled into online learning from home, we want you to know how much we miss seeing their happy smiling faces at school every day.”

The school was also planning a Share a Smile day of social activities for the last day of term 3.

The three winning families won Lenovo Chromebooks.