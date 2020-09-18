Joining together in stormy times

By Reverend Paul Aleu Dau, Springvale Uniting Church

The year 2020 is a year like no other in modern or postmodern history.

The world has been in partial lockdown for the most part of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This has brought considerable suffering in the forms of economic recessions, rampant unemployment, mental health issues, hunger, an increase in crime rates, loss of lives, and increase in national interests’ protectionism.

Regrettably, people are not able to visit their loved ones in hospitals or even attend their funerals.

These are a few examples why this pandemic has thrown us to unimaginable terrain.

Truly, this is a time of trial for every person, community, or nation.

Each person, community or nation is going to be defined by its response to the need of her disadvantaged people as well as others during this stormy time.

Note, it might be stormy or cloudy now, but it may never rain.

Therefore, let us all be kind and generous to others irrespective of the condition we are in.

Say, what should I do so that we can all pull through this pandemic crisis together as a community?

Briefly, do what is right to help yourself, family, relatives, friends, or community members during this unprecedented time.

We must all be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers at this moment.

This time does not need magical responses or solutions.

Things people frequently take for granted can take us far.

Many people within our community are feeling lonely and isolated.

However, a phone call, greeting card, or an email from each one of us to these lonely people can be a life changer.

Right now, we need each other’s backing in whatever way possible.

Individually, make sure you do the basic things each day to look after your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

This could be either physical exercise, eating a correct balanced diet or spiritual exercise such as contemplation, praying or listening to therapeutic music just to name a few.

By doing these basic things, we will not only help ourselves but also showcase our care and support to the vulnerable people within our respective communities as we ensure pulling through together as a community during this difficult year of Covid-19.

Blessing and grace to you all.