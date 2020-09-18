Temples close for Pchum Ben

-

Buddhist temples will be eerily empty during a time of one of their biggest annual spiritual events, Pchum Ben.

The Wat Buddharangsi temple in Springvale South will be closed to worshippers due to Covid-19 restrictions, Cambodian Buddhist Monk Council of Australia and New Zealand spokesperson Thay-Horn Yim said.

“There would have been thousand of followers attending monasteries in their local communities in Springvale South to bring food to their venerable Buddhist monks for conveying a blessing to their passing relatives during this special event.

“Unfortunately because of the Covid-19 restriction, we have asked people not to attend.

“It is very difficult for our Buddhist communities.”

Pchum Ben involves devotees seeking blessings and burning incense in prayer for their relations and friends’ spirits.

They also offer traditional food to Buddhist monks, who offer a blessing for all people.

The event is regarded as one of the two most important Cambodian Buddhist events apart from Cambodian New Year on the calendar, Mr Yim said.