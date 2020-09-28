Why transparency matters

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Look no further than the 2016 council election at City of Casey to see the importance of transparency.

An IBAC inquiry Operation Sandon inquiry heard allegations that property developer John Woodman paid for a near-$100,000 war-chest for nine candidates plus 14 “supporting” candidates.

The money covered the design, printing and delivery of 188,000 brochures, 113,000 direct leaflets as well as photo portrait shoots and nomination costs.

The scheme was allegedly pitched to Mr Woodman by then-mayor Sam Aziz over lunch at a Chinese restaurant in Dandenong.

None of the elected councillors declared the funding, the inquiry heard.

The same inquiry accused Mr Woodman of having sway over councillors as he lobbied for developments in Casey’s Green Wedge.

Two councillors – or people of interest – Sam Aziz and Geoff Ablett allegedly received $1.2 million from Mr Woodman and associated companies.

In the midst of the ongoing hearings, all of Casey’s councillors were sacked by then-Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek.

Despite the scandal, council election candidates in 2020 aren’t compelled to declare donations and gifts until 40 days after the election.

The State Government has “signalled” an intent to reform donation laws. But any changes are on hold until the ongoing Operation Sandon inquiry hands down its report

This is why Star Journal has offered council candidates the opportunity to be upfront in the newspaper’s candidate survey.

Sadly, some candidates – whatever their reasons – have been coy on their campaign budget, their donors and their attitudes to Green Wedge development.

Others have largely claimed they’ve run modest campaigns, either self-funded or funded by family and friends.