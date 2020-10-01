Covid-19: Noble Park aged care case

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A fourth aged care facility in Greater Dandenong has been linked to coronavirus infection.

TLC Noble Manor in Noble Park has recorded a Covid-19 case – one of two in Greater Dandenong in the past 24 hours.

There have been just four new cases in the council area in the past week. Active cases have dropped to 10.

Other aged care facilities infected include Outlook Gardens (116 cases, 13 deaths), Estia Health in Keysborough (28 cases, 3 deaths) and Mercy Place Dandenong (23 cases, 3 deaths). The three centres no longer have active cases.

The Springvale shared-accommodation outbreak’s active cases have dropped from five to four. The 45-strong Casey cluster has now six active cases.

On the high-risk location list are Continental Mart and Woolworths in Springvale for visitors between 12.30pm-3pm on 27 September, Dan Murphy’s in Doveton during the same time, and FacadeX in Dandenong South on 17 and 18 September.

Among 15 new infections in Victoria, there were five in Casey and two in Monash.

Two women in aged-care died with coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 800.

Melbourne’s metro daily average over the past 14 days is 15.6, with 19 unknown cases over the same period.

Of 289 active cases in Victoria, there are 38 hospital patients, with six in intensive care.