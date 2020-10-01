Smoke warning for factory fire

-

A smoke warning has been issued for a Dandenong South factory fire.

Four pumpers, a Hazmat unit and a ladder platform were called to the “extremely smoke-logged” factory in Berends Drive about 2.11pm on Thursday 1 October.

More than 20 people were evacuated from the factory, with a worker reporting “lots of flames and smoke visible”, a FRV statement said.

None were injured.

The fire in a boiler room within a concrete structure in the factory was brought under control 30 minutes later. It was brought to a complete stop within 44 minutes.

About 30 firefighters from Dandenong, Hallam and Springvale bridades attended.

An FRV spokesperson said an electrical duct and compresser had caught fire, causing the factory to become “smoke-logged”.

The FRV, CFA, Victoria Police and WorkSafe attended.