Cenetarian rides out war, pandemic

Noble Park’s Angelo Tucci is riding strong towards his 101st birthday.

Mr Tucci, who lives at Belvedere Aged Care in Noble Park, exercises daily on his stationary bike in his room.

With his birthday approaching in November, he shows the strength and flexibility of someone much younger.

He says he’s lived a “good life”, despite being displaced by World War II.

“I lived in Italy and worked as a farmer, and then went to war.

“After the war I was in Germany and then came to Australia.

“The war was hard but in life I have worked hard.”

His aged care home has remained Covid-free for eight months within a strict bubble.

Mr Tucci interacts with a small cohort of other residents segregated within a “zone” to limit cross-contamination risks.

Within the limitations, he speaks daily with Italian co-residents and keeps touch with family on his iPad.

Nursing director Carmel Drobnik said Covid precautions have included limiting the workforce to a single site and training staff in infection control and PPE use.

“The increased use of technology for family, social connections and activities and the temporary redesign of the facility all play a part in addressing and supporting the various needs of older persons in our care across the pandemic and beyond.”

Ms Drobnik said Belvedere was preparing for “Covid-normal” as part of Victoria’s “roadmap to recovery”.

“We must, therefore consider every contingency to minimise risks, and find innovate ways to keep the communication channels open to residents, their loved ones and our staff.”

As of 2 October, Covid cases had been linked to four Greater Dandenong nursing homes – Outlook Gardens In Dandenong North (116 cases and 13 deaths), Estia Health in Keysborough (28 cases and three deaths), Mercy Place Dandenong (23 cases and three deaths) and TLC Noble Manor in Noble Park.

The latter’s first case was reported by the Department of Health and Human Services on 1 October.