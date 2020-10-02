Dead centre

-

Dandenong’s centre has been surreally quiet as Covid-19 pandemic rules have tightened.

Star Journal photographer GARY SISSONS captured the desolate scenes at Little India precinct in Foster Street and Afghan Bazaar streetscape in Thomas Street.

Most shops were closed in mid-morning, with people only permitted to shop on-site for food and “essential items”.

Under the ‘Second Step’ of the state’s recovery roadmap, cafes and restaurants are permitted to open only for take-away and delivery.

In the Third Step, outdoor dining may be permitted. There are moves to create more outdoor dining areas in parking bays to accommodate the shift.