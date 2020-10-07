Keysborough South Ward: Know your candidates update

-

KEYSBOROUGH SOUTH

Suburbs: Keysborough (south of Dandenong Bypass), Bangholme

Sitting councillor: None

Candidates: Rhonda Garad, My Dung Phung, Jessica Halliday, Sandra Seng, Ramy El-Sukkari, Stephen Fanous, Thineng Meng, Gam Le, Jeruisha Williams, Vivekkumar Desai and Moonsamy Naidoo.

AT A GLANCE

No survey responses:

Phung, Seng, Meng, Desai.

Questions not answered:

Williams (property/business interests, campaign budget, donors, preferences, Green Wedge)

Halliday (suburb)

Suburbs:

Keysborough South (Naidoo, Williams, El-Sukkari), Dandenong (Garad), Keysborough (Le, Fanous)

Occupations:

Lecturer (Naidoo), Communications (Halliday), Health professional/researcher (Garad), Civil and Environmental Engineer (Williams), Capital accountant (Le), Business management (El-Sukkari), Businessman (Fanous)

Business interests:

None (Naidoo, Halliday, Garad, Le, El-Sukkari), owner Market Fresh and predominantly in fresh produce sector (Fanous)

Property interests:

None (Halliday), residence (Naidoo, Garad), residence and an investment property (Le, El-Sukkari), vast property portfolio (Fanous)

Political parties:

ALP members – Halliday, Le, El-Sukkari, Fanous (confirmed after the survey), Greens – Garad

Green Wedge development:

Recreational/paths (Naidoo), School/winery/animal farm (Le), Public facilities (El-Sukkari), More ‘activation’/parks/winery/other uses (Fanous), none (Halliday, Garad).

Preferences:

Garad – Halliday (first), El-Sukkari, Le, Naidoo, Williams, Fanous (last)

MOONSAMY (JAYCE) NAIDOO

Suburb of residence: Keysborough South

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

13 years

Occupation:

Senior Lecturer

Business/employer name:

Victoria university

Property interests:

Only primary residence

Business interests:

None

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government? If so, please list details (where, when, length of time, etc).

No

Are you/have you been a member of a political party? If yes, which party and what faction? If no, what party do you most identify with?

No

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? None

What is your campaign budget?

$500

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

Self funded, no donors

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

None

Who will you direct your preferences to?

Unsure

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

Opposed to Waste to Energy on 70 Ordish Road and will support Green wedge if it provides employment as forecasted. I was opposed to apartments being built in my suburb as there are no apartments on our street and surrounding streets. However the Coucnil saw it fit to approved so many units without consideration for parking, the very issue we have now.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

Apartments being built where there are single living dwellings, without consideration for congestion, space, rubbish removal, parking and too concentrated with tiny living spaces.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

Green Wedge, recreational areas, walking and bike paths.

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

Apartments springing up like mushrooms. Developers squeezing too many apartments in a small space. There needs to be guidelines on number of apartments and number of storeys.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Council need to waive Rates for those who lost their jobs and provide support to aged care and child care centres.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Brought about my baking skills

JESSICA HALLIDAY

Suburb:

–

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

11 years

Occupation:

Communication and engagement specialist

Business/employer name:

Monash University

Property interests:

None. I have no property interests that will pose a conflict of interest.

Business interests:

None. I have no business interests that will pose a conflict of interest.

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

No, this is my very first time. It’s very exciting.

Political party:

Party politics has no place in local government. I have Labor values and decided to join Labor a few years ago as I believe it’s good to be engaged in the community and help people who share your values, but I’m not endorsed or supported by the party or involved in factions.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

NA

Campaign budget:

Not sure – but not much!

Campaign donors:

Nobody and nothing. I didn’t feel right asking at such a time. I will run a modest campaign paid for myself.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

NA

Who will you direct your preferences to?

Still deciding, but will include Ramy El Sukkari, Gam Le and Rhonda Garard.

Involvement in the local community:

For many years I’ve volunteered for the Australian Animal Protection Society, a local animal shelter moving to Keysborough South, as well as Parks Victoria. I live my life with convictions, integrity and a strong sense of social justice. I am a positive, genuine and determined person, ready to work hard for the community.

‘Inappropriate development’ in your ward:

Higher density development that will bring increased traffic into suburban streets, as well as noise and air pollution should be considered inappropriate.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

Why do we need new development here at all? Only limited non-urban uses are appropriate, not more housing and subdivision that will cause pollution and congestion.

Three most important issues for your ward:

Stopping Council’s neglect of Keysborough South: a fairer share of services and a new approach to community consultation to actually listen to residents.

Improved community and family facilities, like upgraded library services, more CCTV and a community safety focus.

Protection of the Green Wedge and green spaces. Reduction of heavy traffic.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

As a whole, the City of Greater Dandenong community is looking for positivity and hope after such a difficult year. Some new faces and fresh ideas on the council would go a long way in doing that. And a focus on helping local businesses to recover and create jobs – I grew up in my family’s small business and this is really important to me.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Before COVID I was an enthusiastic cook, but I’ve really stepped up my game during the past 6 months. My focaccias are insanely good – maybe it’s my Italian heritage! I’ve also become quite a green thumb and for the first time in my life, I have a beautiful veggie garden that I’m sure my grandparents would be very proud of.

RHONDA GARAD

Suburb of residence:

Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

26 years

Occupation:

Health professional, lecturer/researcher in public and women’s health

Business/employer name:

Monash University

Property interests:

Own my own home but no other property interests

Business interests:

No business interests

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

I have not run for Council before but have stood in the state (2018) and federal (2019) elections.

Political party:

I am a member of The Greens.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

Outgoing Councillor Matthew Kirwan has supported my campaign.

Campaign budget:

My total budget is $6,500.

Campaign donors:

I do not accept developer or corporate donations only donations from community supporters.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

I have no ‘running mates’.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

I am not directing my preferences to any candidates. I trust voters to make that decision themselves.

Involvement in the local community:

I have worked with local community groups for over 15 years as an advocate for women and for vulnerable groups. I am an office bearer at a large local secondary school and have been past President of two local primary schools. I also belong to two local environment groups.

‘Inappropriate development’ in your ward:

Mass medium density housing with poor supporting infrastructure. These developments should not have been allowed and cause a range of issues such as; lack of parking, stopping the free flow of traffic, increased traffic pressure etc. as well as spoiling the look of the area.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

I do not support any housing, commercial, recreational or industrial development/s within the Green Wedge. The Green Wedge plays an important role as the lungs of Melbourne and must be protected.

Three most important issues for your ward:

1) Strong leadership on local COVID responses.

2) Implementation of high-quality, integrated community facilities – Keysborough South Community Hub, Westwood Boulevard park upgrade, public toilets and shading playgrounds, upgraded sporting infrastructure.

3) Environment – effective management of public parks and gardens, stopping the Waste-to-energy plant, new composing rebate, extra hard-rubbish collections. Also, improved public safety and traffic calming measures.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

I am advocating for rate relief for those individuals who have lost income due to COVID-19. Also as the Government subsidies decrease in the coming months, extra funding to direct support agencies to assist with food and shelter, and, support for domestic violence agencies. Also, local business stimulus and financial counselling.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Playing new board games with my children. I have really enjoyed the opportunity to spend more meaningful time with my four children.

JERUISHA WILLIAMS

Suburb of residence:

Keysborough South

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

29 years

Occupation:

Civil and Environmental Engineer

Business/employer name:

–

Property interests:

–

Business interests:

–

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

No

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

No, I’m not a member of any party.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

None

What is your campaign budget?

–

Who are your campaign donors?

–

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

None

Who will you direct your preferences to?

–

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I’ve been very active in my community through my children’s schools, which is why I’m fighting for a better for them. Being a business owner, it is also important for me to support the local businesses in the area.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

Significant about of townhouse on small lots along Chapel Road.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

–

Three most important issues for your ward?

1. Delivering the Keysborough south community hub – this is fundamental to further connect our community.

2. Making sure that all amenities are available to new estates for example advocate to the state government for a new high school.

3. Having a safe an appropriate long-term waste management strategy.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

As a small business owner, I believe that we need to assist the local economy and businesses in particular.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Spending quality time with family, exercise, cooking and where possible helping business around me during the Covid-19 crisis.

GAM LE

Suburb of residence:

Keysborough

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

Over 30 years

Occupation:

Qualified CPA employed as a Capital Accountant

Business/employer name:

Vicinity Centres

Property interests:

Investment home in Noble Park. Residential home in Keysborough

Business interests:

None

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

No

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

I’m a member of the Australian Labor Party. I’m not endorsed, supported or sponsored by the ALP and running as an independent candidate.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? Councillor Loi Truong

What is your campaign budget?

$2,000

Who are your campaign donors?

I currently don’t have any campaign donors or have received any donations.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

I don’t have any running mates

Who will you direct your preferences to?

I have yet to decide who to direct my preferences to.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

Working together with Cr Loi Truong and volunteers, 500 donation tins was distributed across Melbourne to raise much needed funds for the new Clayton Monash Children’s Hospital. We collected back 160 tins and recently handed over to Danielle and Basem from the Monash Health Foundation which raised a total of $14,583.30.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

Dense developments where it’ll cause more traffic, less parking availability and compromising the safety of our children and residents is a major concern. Developments like these close to schools, playgrounds and shopping centres should be scrutinised to ensure that it is designed and developed in a manner that addresses these concerns. As the local residents who resides here will have to deal with the ongoing issues that dense residential developments can cause. I hope that with all issues, residents are at the forefront when it comes to planning and approving of any project.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

If I were to vote in favour of any changes it’ll be to use this piece of land for our community to enjoy and benefit from. Such benefits could be a winery like that of nearby Craft and Co, an animal farm for kids of all ages to visit and more importantly a Secondary College should our residents need one in the future, as I’m sure my daughter would like to attend somewhere local when she comes of age.

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

1. Opposing the ‘Waste to Energy Facility’ as our health and wellbeing shouldn’t be compromised due to toxic waste omissions in such close proximity to our homes.

2. Implement safety programs and amenities to protect children and residents.

3. Improving current footpaths and establishing new ones along parks and playgrounds.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Extra funding and support for not-for profit and community groups who are in need of extra funding during this tough time. It’ll help support the overall community for food, shelter and extra services. Important services that need more funding to help those with mental health and domestic violence.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Netflix and spending lots of time with my baby girl. Although it’s been a struggle being locked up at home, it’s also been amazing spending time with my baby girl and watching up grow up so fast these past few months.

RAMY EL-SUKKARI

Suburb of residence:

2 Bend Road Keysborough South

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

32 years

Occupation:

Business Management

Business/employer name:

I worked for Cadbury Schweppes

Property interests:

I own my home and another house.

Business interests:

No Business interests

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

Yes, I was a candidate in the 2016 council election, unsuccessfully.

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

I am a member of the Labor Party and belong to NO faction.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

I am strongly assisted and guided by my fellow colleagues, members of the South East Environmental Group. They are a group of local residents of Keysborough South, highly dedicated to protect our environment and to stop the toxic incinerator.

What is your campaign budget?

My Campaign budget is around $8,500

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

I am funding my campaign.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

I have no running mate.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

I have not yet decided on my preferences. I have to get acquainted first with the candidates.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I have lived in Keysborough area, including Keysborough South for the last 32 years. While my four children were at schools, I was actively involved in school councils.

I am also involved with the local multicultural communities promoting the ideals of multiculturalism, mutual cultural respects and appreciation, in the interest of strong democratic, cohesive and prosperous Australia.

Some 12 months ago I, with many highly motivated local residents living in Keysborough South, formed the South East Environmental Group SEEG to mobilise the community against the MSW incinerator project and to protect and improve our environment. The fight will continue despite the recent set back at VCAT.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

High-density dwellings. These developments are adding further problems in our areas such as parking, traffic congestion and pressure on community services.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

I have stated publicly that Green Wedge area is unique green and open space in our area at should remain this way. Appropriate public facilities and for families to enjoy can be supported.

Three most important issues for your ward:

I strongly believe that the residents of Keysborough South themselves should have the ultimate say in deciding for the provision and the service development of their area. My pledge is to work toward establishing a proper, friendly and well-functioning, well-informed community consultative forum.

Keysborough South is relatively new and the fastest growing area. It needs proper environmentally friendly town planning with provision of essential community and health services, reducing traffic noise and congestion and adequate car parks.

Adequate library services are essential in the area.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Covid-19 lockdown has affected seriously all communities and families in many respects. Small businesses have been badly affected. Senior residents, particularly the isolated ones, have no doubt been affected. I believe the government and indeed the Council should address these issues seriously and quickly. We all need to find effective ways to address these complex issues with complex needs,

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Reading and family activities.

STEPHEN FANOUS

Suburb of residence:

Keysborough

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

All my life

Occupation:

Local businessman

Business/employer name:

MarketPlace Fresh

Property interests:

We have a vast property portfolio around Melbourne.

Business interests:

Predominantly in the fresh produce sector.

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

This is my first time running for local council, I believe we need more businesspeople in government especially now more than ever. I have a lot to give especially with my drive, determination, and tenacity.

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

I am running as an independent candidate.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

We have run our own campaign.

What is your campaign budget?

$9,000.00

Who are your campaign donors?

No campaign donors

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

No “running mates” I am an independent candidate and not endorsed by any political party.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

We are going through this process currently.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I have been involved in various sponsorships with local sporting clubs and have been involved with Marketplace Fresh in Parkmore for over 20 years where we employ 50 staff and have built a substantial rapport with the local community.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

The recent approval on the corner of Hutton and Chapel road, which compromises of tiny town houses and apartments in a residential zone.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

I believe that the Green Wedge could be better utilised for our community with new parks other than just the current run-down land that is there. I would also like to see more activation in the Keysborough end of the green wedge with a winery or other uses like we have in Bangholme.

Three most important issues for your ward:

Putting a stop to the waste to energy plant, advocating for a high school and the appropriate management of our soon to be built Keysborough South Community Hub. We need to run youth programs including Health and wellness, community engagement and leadership programs.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Our community needs a lot of help to get things moving again, council needs to provide support as well as looking at council rate assistance. I know the stresses that other business owners are under particularly during this pandemic, we need to work on how we can grow the dollars and jobs in our community.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

I have well and truly advanced in my chess playing with my 8-year-old son (who is better than me by the way).