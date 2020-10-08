Turn Godward in hard times

By Ursula Aruma Of Sri Sathya Sai International Organisation

Whenever disharmony overwhelms the world, the Lord incarnates in human form to re-educate the human community in the path of peace.

People around the globe are living in fear of the global Covid-19 virus.

We are here to encourage and provide support to followers of all religions and faith traditions to practice their faith with greater earnestness.

The message of all religions is that we must try to spread interest in reciting God’s Name, meditation, and other spiritual exercises that lead man Godward.

We can be good examples by demonstrating the joy derived from devotional singing and remembering the Lord’s Name, and the peace that one can draw from good company.

We can be a good example by rendering selfless service to the helpless, the sick, the distressed, the illiterate and the needy during this pandemic, without seeking any reward, not even gratitude or thanks from the recipients.

Transformation of society should start with your own individual transformation.

If we purify our hearts, then society will also become pure.

Through the company of the good, one should cultivate good thoughts.

We must learn to take the world as it is.

Never entertain hatred towards anyone; the same God is inherent in all beings.

Exercise love and tolerance at all times.

We can practice these Australian values: a ’fair go’ for all that embraces mutual respect, tolerance, compassion for those in need and equality of opportunity for all.

These are the simple actions that flow from the heart, towards all that we meet.

As a successful multicultural nation Australia embraces and celebrates the contributions of everyone in our multicultural community.

We can create and take up community engagement.

This strengthens the bonds between us.

It involves open dialogue, sharing information, building trust and showing respect.

This is a form of selfless service.

Sathya Sai Baba emphasises that every act of selfless service, performed with unconditional love and the attitude of serving God residing in those being served, confers immense spiritual benefit.

We must all work together and help others to move forward on their spiritual journey.

The call is to serve the community in their time of greatest need when their lives are impacted by Covid-19.

We can help the community to develop strength and wisdom to face life’s challenges.

I earnestly pray that as a community we will unite together for the upliftment of all people and find hope as we try these simple recommendations.