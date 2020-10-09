Leadsun lights high-tech future

-

A Dandenong South manufacturer is a world-leading light in some of the US’s first futuristic cities.

Leadsun is providing more than 10,000 of its smart solar street lights run entirely off the grid for a master-planned estate Epperson in Tampa, Florida.

Their patented design of LED, lithium batteries and wireless technology stores power for days and can be remotely controlled and monitored from anywhere in the world.

Managing director Matt Pollard said Leadsun’s lights were chosen after the estate’s developer Metro Development Group embarked on a near two-year worldwide search for the best solar lighting.

“They wanted an off-the-grid street lighting solution that was modern, smart and sustainable.

“And also because it was in Florida – we had to make sure they were engineered and robust enough to withstand their hurricane season where wind speeds can reach up to 150 miles per hour.”

The lights are in keeping with Epperson’s futuristic vision with the US’s fastest internet, as well as autonomous vehicles and security robots in testing.

Metro Development Group operations vice-president Kartik Goyani spoke glowingly of being able to dim the street lights at 11pm and activating them by motion sensor as someone walks by.

“We call these the ‘green lighting machine’,” said of the Leadsun lights.

“So the green aspects – the solar, being off-the-grid, and the ability for us to connect and control these remotely pretty much from anywhere in the country – is something that is ground breaking.

“I don’t think any other manufacturer offers that.

“I would say not only Australian developers but everyone throughout the world should be looking at these.

“This is what our planet needs and it’s phenomenal technology.”