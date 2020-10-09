Green light for Salvos hub

-

A Salvation Army hub that will offer support to the community’s most vulnerable was been approved for central Dandenong.

The State Government approved the facility – with a worship hall, youth rooms, op-shop, spaces for events and community services, and offices – at the corner of George and Cadle streets.

Works are expected to start early next year.

Dandenong Salvos officer Captain Fluer Hodge said the hub would “deliver greater assistance to the local community in need of support”.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Willliams said 200 “important local” jobs would be created during the building of the ‘shovel-ready’ project.

“This is a vital addition to our Revitalising Central Dandenong project – with the Salvation Army to provide additional important community services.”

The government’s $290 million Revitalising Central Dandenong project was announced in 2006.

It had since attracted nearly $700 million in private investment in the area, including new developments such as the State Government Services Hub, ATO office and Quest Apartments.

Development Victoria – the government’s property development agency – is responsible for the project in collaboration with City of Greater Dandenong.