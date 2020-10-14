Air pollution controls approved

-

The state’s Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA) has given works approval for new air pollution control equipment at a medical and quarantine product sterilisation plant in Dandenong.

The new equipment will replace existing technology used to destroy a sterilisation chemical used at the Steritech facility at 160 South Gippsland Highway.

The sterilisation process uses ethylene oxide gas to kill germs on the products and packaging by exposing them to the gas under a vacuum in a sealed chamber.

Steritech currently treat emissions from the site using oxidising flares, and applied to change the process to a Catalytic Abatement Plant (CAP).

The new technology is designed to achieve lower air emissions and reduced impacts on greenhouse gases, the EPA stated.

After public advertisements and an online Q&A session, the EPA stated it received no public submissions on the project.

As part of the works approval, EPA has required Steritech to provide a plan for ongoing air quality monitoring, for proper storage and disposal of liquid waste and an approved Environment Improvement Plan (EIP).

The project requires a planning permit from the City of Greater Dandenong and an EPA licence to operate before it can proceed.

Details: engage.vic.gov.au/epa-works-approvals/steritech