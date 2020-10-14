Drugs haul seized in serious car-crash

-

A driver allegedly ferrying a large quantity of drugs has been seriously injured after crashing into a tree in Noble Park.

The 32-year-old from New South Wales left the road in a white Range Rover on Princes Highway near Heatherton Road and Eastlink about 3.30am on Wednesday 14 October.

Police say they found drugs in the vehicle which was displaying false number plates.

The driver was the sole occupant in the crash. He was taken to hospital in a serious, stable condition, police say.

He was expected to be interviewed “when his condition permits”, police say.

Somerville Highway Patrol officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to help their investigation.

They are examining whether speed, drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au