Premier’s office attacked

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Premier Daniel Andrews’s electorate office has been vandalised in Noble Park in the early hours of Thursday 15 October – the second attack in three weeks.

A window was broken, with fragments of brick visible on the footpath in front of the office.

The words ‘SACK DAN’ were sprayed in red paint on the front door and across Mr Andrews’s name on the front window.

Police are investigating and have cordoned off the scene with tape.

“Investigators were told an office building on Princes Highway was graffitied and damaged by an unidentified person,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

On 26 September, the office was tagged with graffitied words ‘TYRANT’, ‘SCUM’, ‘CCP LACKEY’ and ‘LIAR’.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au