Pool, spa deadline looms

The deadline for pool and spa registration looms on 1 November.

Under new State laws, owners must register with Greater Dandenong Council, organise a safety-barrier inspection by a registered swimming pool inspector and lodge a compliance certificate.

The certificate must be lodged with the council every four years.

“With many people having less access to public swimming pools and beaches this year due to restrictions, it’s a real concern that children will be less familiar with water,” council chief executive John Bennie said.

“It’s always important to be vigilant with pool safety, and this summer is no exception.”

Drowning is the most common cause of preventable death for young children.

In Victoria, most fatal drownings of young children occur in home swimming pools.

The non-compliance of safety barriers is likely to have played a role in the deaths of at least 20 young children in Victoria since 2000.

In a statement, the council stated that supervision and compliant barriers kept children safe around backyard pools and spas.

Owners should ensure the gate is closed at all times and that objects that can be used by young children to climb over the barrier are removed.

Self-latching devices must be installed on the gate and working properly.

The safety barrier must be maintained, repaired and have no gaps to allow a young child to enter the pool area.